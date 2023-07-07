Ellesmere Port man who stabbed mum after bingo night convicted
A man who stabbed his mother after she returned from a night playing bingo has been convicted of her attempted murder.
Marc Weaver waited for the 73-year-old, who had pulled into her driveway, before opening the car door and repeatedly knifing her - for reasons he would never explain.
The 48-year-old also attacked two neighbours who tried to help, Cheshire Police said.
Weaver was convicted of attempted murder at Chester Crown Court.
Police found he had taped two knives together to use as a weapon during the attack in Ellesmere Port at about midnight on 11 July 2022.
His mother had returned to the home in Hope Farm Road after spending the evening with a friend.
Weaver fled but was quickly located and arrested by police who said they "still don't know the reasons" for his violence.
'Emotional trauma'
Det Insp David Hutcheon said he had refused to answer any questions.
"What we do know is that one single action left a woman - his mother - betrayed and fighting for her life in hospital as surgeons and nurses worked to save her," he said.
"The outcome of this attack would have been very different if it wasn't for the victim's neighbours intervening and the first aid provided by the officers who were first on the scene."
He said all three victims were still recovering from the "emotional trauma" and he hoped seeing Weaver brought to justice would help them find some closure.
Weaver, of Lancaster Gardens, Ellesmere Port, was convicted following an eight-day trial after pleading not guilty to attempted murder, actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and possession of a weapon in a public place.
He will be sentenced on 2 August.