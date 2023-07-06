Plan to turn Liverpool's Parr Street Studios into flats revised
Plans to turn studios, where artists such as Coldplay, Rihanna and Blossoms recorded, into flats have been revised.
The initial proposal, signed off in 2021, was to turn Parr Street Studios in Liverpool into 114 apartments and 36 aparthotel units, which caused dismay on the city's music scene.
A review of the scheme has led to fresh plans being put forward.
They include developing 56 apartments, an additional 20 aparthotel suites and four commercial units.
The new documents submitted to the council by P J Percival Construction Northwest Ltd, also include a request for the development of a function room and basement facilities including a spa, sauna and pool.
The firm said the changes followed a "comprehensive review" of the project.
'Place to dwell'
Thousands of people previously signed a petition against the first plan for the former Grammy Awards winning studios.
The report said the applicant company had been working with an interested aparthotel tenant.
The new aparthotel scheme would seek to provide accommodation for "people visiting and working in the area a place to dwell, not just stay for the night" and it was for "corporate and leisure guests alike", it said.
The majority of the internal structures and external walls behind the Parr Street façade would be removed due to structural issues, costly interventions and expert advice, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The studio owners are continuing the Parr Street legacy at the newly opened Kempston Street studios - a recording facility in the city's Fabric District, just off London Road.
A statement from the studios on Twitter said: "Thankfully, it's people that make records - buildings don't."
