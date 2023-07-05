Driver arrested after passenger killed in St Helens crash
A driver has been arrested after his passenger died following a crash between the car and a refuse wagon.
The woman, aged in her 40s, suffered a serious head injury in the collision at the junction of Broad Oak Road and Delta Road in St Helens, Merseyside, at 07:00 BST.
She was taken to hospital where she later died.
The 43-year-old driver, from St Helens, was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The driver of the refuse wagon was assisting officers with their enquiries, Merseyside Police said.
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
He said the woman's next of kin had been informed and were being supported "at this extremely difficult time".
He added: "Our thoughts are very much with them."
Broad Oak Road was closed between Boardmans Lane and Ashtons Green Drive and motorists were being advised to avoid the area.
