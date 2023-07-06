Elle Edwards: Jury considers Christmas Eve pub killing verdict
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a woman who was shot outside a pub on Christmas Eve has retired to begin its deliberations.
Elle Edwards, 26, was hit outside the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December.
The prosecution has alleged that Connor Chapman, 23, was the gunman and also claimed he had injured five men in the culmination of a feud between gangs.
Mr Chapman denies murder and attempted murder at Liverpool Crown Court.
