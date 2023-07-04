Elle Edwards: Co-accused will not give evidence in murder trial
- Published
A man accused of assisting the alleged gunman who killed 26-year-old Elle Edwards in a pub on Christmas Eve will not give evidence in his trial.
Thomas Waring is accused of helping Connor Chapman burn out the stolen Mercedes car used in the shooting.
Mr Chapman allegedly opened fire outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, shortly before midnight on 24 December.
Both men deny the charges at Liverpool Crown Court.
William England, defending Mr Waring, said he would not be calling the defendant to give evidence.
Trial judge Mr Justice Goose told the jury: "This is the stage of his case where he had the opportunity to give evidence in his trial and he may do so or decline to do so."
He asked Mr England if he had the opportunity to give Mr Waring, 20, advice and tell him it may be open to the jury to hold the fact he chose not to give evidence against him.
Mr England confirmed he had.
Mr Chapman, 23, is accused of carrying out the shooting as the culmination of a feud between groups on the Woodchurch and Beechwood estates in Wirral.
After the attack, in which five men were injured, he is said to have travelled to Mr Waring's house on Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral.
CCTV near the address just after midnight on Christmas Day shows a man alleged to be the gunman, with long hair, walking towards Mr Waring's property and, the prosecution has suggested, appearing to drop a weapon.
Mr Chapman has told the jury he was at home all night.
But, the court has heard Mr Waring instructed his barrister to suggest that Mr Chapman had been at his house following the shooting.
During his evidence on Monday, Mr Chapman said: "I wouldn't really know why Tom would say that.
"In my personal opinion, he's got more than enough reason to tell the prosecution what they want to hear."
Mr Chapman denies murdering Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He also denies having a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Mr Waring denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Mr Chapman dispose of the car.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk