United Utilities water workers vote to strike over pay
More than 1,000 water workers have voted to strike over pay and in protest at what they say has been years of underinvestment in the system.
Some 1,100 United Utilities employees, who work on both clean and dirty water, plan to down tools following the industrial action ballot.
A majority of 68% voted to take the action, the GMB union said.
United Utilities said the vote was two weeks ago and it had since tabled a new pay offer of up to 8.6%.
Dates for the strike, which will affect issues including cleaning up sewage spillages, are yet to be announced.
Organiser Steve Whittle said: "There is real frustration from our members.
"They've seen their pay slashed in real terms for several years, while shareholders and directors trouser fortunes.
"Meanwhile the infrastructure is left to crumble through a lack of investment.
"Enough is enough - GMB members at United Utilities demand no more cuts and clean water now."
'Additional payment'
A United Utilities spokesman said: "That vote took place two weeks ago. Since then we have made an improved pay offer which ranges between 7.5% to 8.6% for our employees, along with an additional payment of £1,000.
"All four recognised unions, including GMB, are currently balloting their members on the new offer.
"We have positive relations with our trade unions and have awarded pay settlements year-on-year as part of constructive negotiations.
"If this latest pay offer is accepted, then the overall increase in base salaries, since 2020, would be between 16.6% and 17.7%, plus additional one-off lump sum payments of £1500."