Liverpool's Epstein Theatre shuts after support cut
The manager of a celebrated theatre has said he will be "truly heartbroken" as the curtain comes down at the venue for potentially the final time.
Liverpool's Epstein Theatre, on Hanover Street, has closed after financial support from the city council ended.
The local authority said it had not renewed a property deal on the theatre due to budget cuts.
Theatre manager Anthony Procter said his priority was to protect the venue as a theatre.
"The closure doesn't mean the conversation will stop," he said.
"My personal priority is to protect the venue as a theatre for the future."
The Grade II listed 380-seat venue first opened as a performance space in 1913. It has been known as Cranes Music Hall, Cranes Theatre and The Neptune Theatre before being renamed in memory of The Beatles manager Brian Epstein.
The local authority has financially supported the venue since the 1960s and its most recent expenditure on the Epstein was in excess of £100,000 per year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In 2018 an agreement was struck between Epstein Entertainments Ltd, Liverpool City Council and a commercial property landlord which owns the lease to the building but subleases the theatre back to the entertainment company.
As part of the management agreement, the council covered a proportion of the rent, service charge, utilities and maintenance work and this support has now come to an end.
Councillor Harry Doyle, cabinet member for health, wellbeing and culture, said it had been a "difficult decision" for the council.
"It's a tough day for the team at the Epstein, it's a tough day for the city and theatre-goers," he said.
"It's a difficult decision that has been made, it was made a few years ago, and we as a council had a very complicated relationship with the building."
He added how under the watch of government appointed commissioners, the city's property dealings were under further scrutiny, including its arrangement with the Epstein.
The decision has been widely criticised by theatre-lovers and activists, with local authority officials saying it needed to "deliver value for money for the taxpayer."
Epstein Entertainments Ltd has said it will attempt to transfer performances after Friday to other Liverpool City Region venues, adding ticket holders for cancelled performances will receive an automatic refund.
Despite the immediate future for the theatre looking bleak, Mr Doyle did not rule out a return for productions.
He said he was looking into the potential for the theatre to be run as co-operative or community interest company, which would mean the theatre may be eligible for cultural funding.
"It's not so much the council is withdrawing funding, it's the fact we've not renewed that lease, that property deal," he said.
"We're determined, we're on the same page, we want to see the doors back open again, we want to see the theatre back in there."