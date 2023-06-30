Second 20mph speed zone outlined for Wirral's built-up areas
A 20mph speed limit has been identified for a further 947 roads in Wirral in a bid to cut deaths and injury.
Wirral Council first introduced the reduced speed limit to 1,700 roads in built-up areas in January.
The scheme - supported unanimously by the authority's environment committee - hopes to reduce deaths or road injuries down to zero by 2040.
Cash for the second roll-out across 15 areas comes from £2.16m of Liverpool City Region funding.
It was approved by councillors in March to improve crossings, cycle lanes, walking routes, and introduce more 20mph zones.
A public consultation has opened for people to offer their feedback, the Local Democracy Reporting Service. writes.
The 20mph policy is expected to be introduced across the area in a total of four phases.