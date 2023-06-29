Wirral GP who set up fake appointment for sex suspended
A doctor who set up a fake appointment in order to have a sexual encounter with a patient he had met on a dating app has been suspended.
Dr Marc Paton set up the encounter at Miriam Primary Care Group in Birkenhead after meeting the patient on Grindr.
A tribunal panel heard he referred himself to the General Medical Council after the patient tried to blackmail him.
His actions amounted to misconduct and he was suspended for six months.
The tribunal heard how Dr Paton, who has worked for Miriam Primary Care Group since 2016 and became a partner two years ago, met the patient - referred to as Patient A - in September 2021.
On their second meeting the doctor agreed to go to his house and due to the proximity of Patient A's address to the surgery, Dr Paton used its database to see if he was a registered patient.
Dr Paton was said to have initially declined to meet "but subsequently was won over by Patient A's argument they had never met professionally and that he would register at a different practice", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The doctor said Patient A expressed a desire to play out a fantasy of having a sexual encounter at the surgery on their second meeting.
'Felt terrible'
Dr Paton said he initially refused but was persuaded by Patient A.
They had a sexual encounter in Dr Paton's clinical room after he set up a bogus appointment on 15 September 2021, the hearing was told.
He then carried out a clinical consultation regarding Patient A's mental health to justify seeing him in his room at the practice, the report said.
Dr Paton provided him with clinical care on five more occasions.
The panel was told the doctor then attempted to distance himself from the patient, who disclosed their sexual encounters to a third party.
After a blackmail demand for money by Patient A on 12 March, Dr Paton referred himself to the GMC, the panel heard.
The report said GMC officials felt his conduct had been sufficiently serious to warrant a six month suspension.
It said: "Dr Paton's actions amounted to conduct of a morally culpable or otherwise disgraceful kind which brings disgrace upon the doctor and prejudices the reputation of the profession."
The hearing was told the doctor "felt terrible" about the events and it was not something he ever imagined he would do.
When the events came to light at the practice, the doctor, who fully admitted the allegations, said it was "like an explosion" and feared he would lose his job and career.
The report said: "He said he had felt his actions were unforgivable.
It said the doctor was "humble and grateful the practice stuck with him" and "had slowly learned to trust him again".