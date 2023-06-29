Merseyside probation services ordered to improve 'poor' work
- Published
Two probation services have been told to improve after inspections found some work was "poor".
Inspectors found concerns in Liverpool North and Knowsley and St Helens regarding the risks people on probation could pose to local communities, and safeguarding potential crime victims.
The inspectors accepted the teams were suffering from high workloads and under-staffing.
But both services were rated inadequate after the inspections in April.
Liverpool North
- Has "a considerable way to go" in order to achieve manageable workloads, the report said
- Inspectors were "concerned about the poor quality of the work undertaken to ensure the safety of others and the current ability of the service to protect actual and potential victims"
- Staff had high workloads, significant vacancies and some need more experience
- Leaders were approachable and visible, which was "promising" but their impact has yet to be seen
Chief inspector of probation Justin Russell said: "I know the team at Liverpool North Probation Delivery Unit will be disappointed with the rating of inadequate, given the efforts they've made to support staff during challenging times.
"However, we cannot overlook the gaps in how the service is currently running, not least having limited access to vital information from the police about the potential domestic abuse risk posed by people on probation in the city.
"We hope our recommendations bring about the improvements that the service is capable of achieving."
Knowsley and St Helens
- The results from this inspection were "disappointing", inspectors said
- The quality of work delivered to manage people on probation was "insufficient"
- Inspectors were "concerned about the poor quality of the work to assess and manage the risks that people on probation may present to the wider community"
- A continued focus on staff learning, development and effective management oversight is needed
Mr Russell said: "There is a long road ahead, but staff and managers have the energy and determination to make this probation service the best it can be."