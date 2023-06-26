Actor Joe McGann urges council to save Liverpool's Epstein Theatre
- Published
An actor has called on a city council to save a celebrated theatre in the region.
The Epstein Theatre in Liverpool closes on Friday after the local authority decided not to renew its financial support.
Ex-Hollyoaks star Joe McGann said the venue in Hanover Street needed a "stay of execution".
Liverpool City Council has said it can no longer provide financial support to the theatre due to budget cuts.
More than 13,000 people have signed a petition on behalf of Epstein Entertainments Ltd, which was awarded the contract to operate the Grade II listed theatre on behalf of the council in October 2018.
McGann, the elder brother of actors Paul, Mark and Stephen, said the petition, gathered in the two weeks since the council's decision, showed the affection people hold for the 100-year-old venue.
"It is glorious to come to this little jewel - when you walk up the stairs and you find a 1913 style music hall, it's beautiful," he said.
The actor, who once performed in a play at theatre, said: "It was one of the places that made me aspire to be an actor."
He said the city centre has no other venue which bridged the gap between small stages and the much bigger stage at the Liverpool Empire.
"It has a big stage you can use proper scenery and is an ideal medium-sized theatre which makes it ideal for developing local talent and is affordable," he added.
McGann said: "It is beautiful and I can't understand why there aren't more conversations going on.
"This city is full of life theatrical life, dancing life, musical theatre life and we're going to lose one of our jewels."
He added: "We need a stay of execution because they [Epstein Entertainments Ltd] lost three years not just because of the pandemic... let's all have a conversation to make this place shine again, because what use is it going to be to anybody sat empty?"
'Amicable solution'
A Liverpool City Council spokesman said: "The council is a huge supporter of the city's cultural sector and continues to annually invest millions of pounds supporting dozens of venues and organisations, but that support needs to deliver value for money for the tax payer."
He added the authority had paid for the theatre's restoration and supported it on an "annual basis since 2011".
The spokesman said: "It was hoped that given both the operator and landlord had had more than 18 months to negotiate a new lease arrangement, an amicable solution would be found, between the two parties.
"It is a huge shame that has not materialised."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk