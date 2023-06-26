Lucy Letby: Doctors blamed nurse to cover unit's failings, jury told
Senior doctors have "lined up" to "do their bit to damage" nurse Lucy Letby in order to cover failings on a neonatal unit, her barrister has said.
Ben Myers KC, told Manchester Crown Court that the Countess of Chester Hospital "failed" in 2015 and 2016 and "blame for absolutely everything" had been "heaped" on Ms Letby.
The 33-year-old has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the hospital.
She has denied all charges.
Mr Myers told jurors that since Ms Letby's trial began in October 2022, a succession of "very senior consultants" had sought to "do down" the nurse in their evidence.
He said the truth was that the unit on which she worked was "understaffed and overstretched" between June 2015 and June 2016, when the attacks were claimed to have taken place.
The defence barrister said there were two possibilities for what happened.
The first was that the baby deaths and collapses happened as a result of medical conditions and "suboptimal care" on the unit, he said.
The other possibility, he said, was that a "dedicated" nurse "decided to start killing babies" on the unit for "reasons that are beyond comprehension and are unidentified".
He said that theory made "no sense on the basis of what we see".
Mr Myers told the jury there had been a "marked increase" in the number of babies on the unit during the period in question, "too many" of which had had "additional requirements".
He said doctors on the unit had been "slow to reveal mistakes" in the care of children and quoted the prosecution's chief medical expert, Dr Dewi Evans, who previously told the trial that "one tends not to spread news about the mistakes we make".
Mr Myers reminded jurors Dr Evans had replied "yes, absolutely", when he was asked whether doctors were slow to acknowledge mistakes.
He said the witness had said that "like it's a good thing", adding: "One hopes that isn't right and people in these positions are better than that.
"But in a way, haven't we seen that in this trial."
He went on to ask the jury to "understand" that the "stakes" in the trial were "very high".
"Very senior consultants have lined up to do their bit, to do down Ms Letby, some blatantly, some more understated," he said.
"We don't say 'doctors bad'.
"We say for those senior consultants who presided at that unit... Lucy Letby getting the blame matters."
He said said "one way or another", the unit had "failed" and the case against Ms Letby was a "prime opportunity" to "hide" poor outcomes.
He added that after the Countess of Chester's neonatal unit was downgraded to a "level one unit" after June 2016, two more consultants were added, which was "indicative" of prior staffing pressures.
The trial continues.
