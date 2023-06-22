Merseyside Police officer sacked after using racial slur in messages
- Published
A police officer who "persistently and repeatedly" used a racial slur in WhatsApp messages has been sacked.
Samantha Simpson, who joined Merseyside Police in July 2017, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour between 2019 and 2022.
A misconduct hearing heard how Simpson showed a "demonstrable lack of respect and courtesy for those members of society who are of Pakistani heritage".
Simpson, who also plays for Warrington Wolves, was dismissed without notice.
The misconduct panel was told that racist messages were sent to her then boyfriend on multiple occasions - some while she was on duty.
'Undermine trust'
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "I have been very clear about my priority on inclusion and my expectations of the members of Merseyside Police in relation to the way we treat each other and members of our community.
"It is my view that an officer who is prepared to use this language has no place in policing.
"It would absolutely and quite rightly undermine the trust and confidence in Merseyside Police if they were to remain in Merseyside Police."
A spokesman for Warrington Wolves said it was aware of the findings by the force.
"The club recognises the seriousness of this report and will be making further inquiries with the player," he said.
"Samantha has been stood down from selection with immediate effect.
"The club will be making no further comment at this stage."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk