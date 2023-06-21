Fire breaks out involving scrap metal at yard in Widnes
Firefighters are tackling a major blaze involving scrap metal at a commercial premises.
The blaze broke out at 17:45 BST at a yard on Dennis Road in Widnes.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said police had closed one lane of the A557 carriageway northbound, due to hose reels running along the road from the Bridgewater Canal.
Residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.
