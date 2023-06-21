Ex-Brookside star Louis Emerick given suspended sentence over crash
Actor Louis Emerick has been given a suspended jail sentence after hitting two 12-year-old girls with his car.
The former Brookside star, 65, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving in Wallasey on 2 October 2022.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he "was not speeding but admitted he couldn't see clearly because of the sun so he should have slowed down".
Emerick was handed a 26-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 12 months, at Wirral Magistrates' Court.
He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and given an 18-month driving ban.
The CPS said the actor, who was charged under his full name Louis Emerick Grant, was driving towards Wallasey Village on Merseyside as the two girls crossed Poulton Road at about 17:15 GMT.
'Apologised'
His car cut the corner of the right-hand bend, went into the "centre hatched markings" where the girls were and struck them, the CPS said.
They added that he "was not seen to slow down or brake", but his speed had not been "excessive" and a breathalyser test showed no evidence he had taken drink or drugs.
Emerick, who was wearing prescription glasses which react to sunlight, told officers he had looked to his near side, but had not seen the girls crossing because the sun was in his eyes, the CPS said.
Speaking after his guilty plea, District Crown Prosecutor Linda Melia said the actor had been remorseful and had fully cooperated throughout the investigation and "has apologised on numerous occasions".
She added that he had also been in contact with both girls' families to apologise.
Emerick is best known for his role as Mick Johnson on the Liverpool-based soap Brookside, but has appeared on a number of other shows, including Doctors, Last of the Summer Wine, Casualty, Coronation Street, Silent Witness and Zapped.