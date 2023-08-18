Nurse Lucy Letby guilty of murdering seven babies on neonatal unit
Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies on a neonatal unit, making her the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern times.
The 33-year-old has also been convicted of trying to kill six other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
Letby deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned two of the infants with insulin.
Since Wednesday, Letby has refused to appear in the dock for the verdicts.
She broke down in tears as the first guilty verdicts were read out by the jury's foreman on 8 August after 76 hours of deliberations.
Letby was found not guilty of two attempted murder charges and the jury was undecided on further attempted murder charges relating to four babies.
During the trial, which started in October 2022, the prosecution labelled Letby as a "calculating and devious" opportunist who "gaslighted" colleagues to cover her "murderous assaults".
She was convicted following a two-year investigation by Cheshire Police into the alarming and unexplained rise in deaths and near-fatal collapses of premature babies at the hospital.
