Cubbins Green stabbing: Boy attacked by teenagers
A boy was stabbed in his arms and legs after an attack by three teenagers, police have said.
They believe "up to 100 youths" could have seen the assault in Cubbins Green, Wirral, at about 19:10 BST on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
The suspects fled while the teenage victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
A 15-year-old boy from Moreton and a 16-year-old boy from Liscard have been arrested on suspicion of assault.
They remain in police custody while officers appeal for information as they search for the remaining teenage male suspect.
Officers said one of the three suspects was carrying a knife.
A dispersal zone has been implemented until midday on Monday.
Det Ch Insp Paul McVeigh said knife crime was "reckless, unacceptable and destroys lives".
"Officers who were at the scene last night saw up to a 100 youths in the area who could have seen the attack.
"If you were on Cubbins Green and saw the incident or have captured the attack on your phone, please contact police immediately."
