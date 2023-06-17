King's Birthday Honours: KPM for Merseyside's first female Chief Constable
Merseyside's first female police Chief Constable said she was "delighted and incredibly proud" to be recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.
Serena Kennedy, who has served in the police for 30 years, was awarded the King's Police Medal (KPM).
Ms Kennedy was recognised for her long-term commitment to policing, the Covid response and for driving improvements in wellbeing for officers and staff.
She said the honour reflected the "hard work" of everyone at the force.
"It is them that I want to thank for me being recognised," she said.
"I am so proud to be the Chief Constable of Merseyside Police and lead such professional, dedicated, passionate staff who are committed to putting the communities of Merseyside first."
Ms Kennedy, who started work as a police officer in Greater Manchester in 1993, worked at Cheshire Police before joining Merseyside Police as Assistant Chief Constable in 2017. She became the force's Chief Constable in April 2021.
She led the force through challenges faced by the bombing at Liverpool Women's Hospital and the fatal stabbing of 12-year-old Ava White and was recognised for her leadership and public reassurance which followed.
Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said Ms Kennedy led the force "with drive, determination, and a genuine commitment to putting our communities first".
The annual honours also recognised the brother of murdered Iraq hostage Ken Bigley, from Liverpool who was killed in 2004.
Philip Bigley was appointed an OBE for his work to support individuals and families affected by kidnapping incidents overseas.
He said he was both "shocked and honoured" to have been nominated for this award which he accepted in memory of his brother and on behalf of his family.
"I wish to thank the many inspirational people at Hostage International that dedicate themselves to helping those affected by kidnap," he said.
Other awards went to people who had been actively involved in the community with Wirral's Junior Jay Frood, the youngest person recognised.
The 18-year-old from Birkenhead received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to vulnerable children after campaigning against bullying, which he suffered from the age of six due to his love of dancing.
He created the BoysCanDance anti-bullying social media campaign which led to him being invited to Downing Street to talk to MPs.
"I was bullied from a young age, just because I was a dancer, and people didn't agree with it, but I carried on because it was my dream to be a dancer," he said.
Since the age of 10 Mr Frood has raised more than £300,000 for anti-bullying causes and said his recognition at age 18 showed "you can start from any age helping other people and helping the community".
Other BEM recipients included Balbir Dhillon and Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, from Warrington, who were recognised for helping distribute 35,000 meals to NHS staff during lockdown and Laura Jane Newton-Harris and Teresa Newton-Harris, from Ellesmere Port, who own The Boat Shed theatre company and arts space, handed out 400 community packs during restrictions.
There was Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) awards for, among others, Rhiannon Mair Griffiths from Wallasey, who runs comics-based literacy and wellbeing projects for disadvantaged children in Liverpool; David Lambert Berry from Wirral, who has been a volunteer for the Duke of Edinburgh awards for over 45 years and Erika Ann Rushton from Liverpool who runs organisations to help entrepreneurs, particularly for people from minority backgrounds.