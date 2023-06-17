King's Birthday Honours: KPM for Merseyside's first female Chief Constable

There was Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) awards for, among others, Rhiannon Mair Griffiths from Wallasey, who runs comics-based literacy and wellbeing projects for disadvantaged children in Liverpool; David Lambert Berry from Wirral, who has been a volunteer for the Duke of Edinburgh awards for over 45 years and Erika Ann Rushton from Liverpool who runs organisations to help entrepreneurs, particularly for people from minority backgrounds.