Women in Knowsley have lowest life expectancy in England, data shows
- Published
Knowsley has the lowest level of female life expectancy in the country, according to Public Health England.
Data showed women in the borough live on average 78 and a half years, compared to the national average of 82 and a half years.
In more wealthy areas of Knowsley women could live eight years longer than those in deprived areas, it said.
Knowsley Public Health Director, Sarah McNulty, said the research was a "call to action" on health inequalities.
The data from 2021 was revealed in a report produced for Knowsley Council's Health and Wellbeing Board.
It noted that the life expectancy of women in Knowsley had fallen in most parts of the borough since 2019.
'No quick fix'
The report said the biggest factors contributing to decreased life expectancy for women were higher levels of heart and respiratory disease and lung cancer in more deprived areas, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It said many of these diseases were preventable, with risk factors including smoking, obesity and alcohol use.
Intelligence officer Gemma Melia said the dip in life expectancy in 2021 happened "very much in the context of Covid" although Knowsley's life expectancy is "consistently below national levels".
She added: "Male life expectancy is also a challenge in Knowsley" but is more consistent with figures across the Liverpool City Region.
The report stated there was "no quick fix" for the situation and "system change" was required alongside improvements in people's working and living conditions.
Inside the borough, Northwood had the lowest average female lifespan with women expected to live on average 73.9 years, compared to 82.2 years in Prescot South.
Martin McDonough from Healthwatch Knowsley said the research highlighted the importance of making GP appointments "accessible for people."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk