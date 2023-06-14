Liverpool Eurovision team given Unesco city of music award
- Published
The team behind Liverpool's Eurovision Song Contest has been honoured with the first ever Unesco music award.
The Liverpool Unesco City of Music Award has been set up to recognise those who have made an outstanding contribution to the local music sector.
Host broadcaster the BBC and event owners the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) will be handed the award at a ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall later.
The city council said it was the most-watched Eurovision final in UK history.
Music at the event came from Sense of Sound, who performed the Eurovision classic Euphoria as well as The Beatles track All You Need is Love.
The song was played at the final and closed the host city's Eurovision Village after a 10-day extravaganza which welcomed 250,000 people.
Liverpool City Council said early indications showed an extra 500,000 visitors came to the city during the first two weeks of May, bringing in millions of pounds to the local economy.
A full evaluation of the impact of the Eurovision Song Contest is currently taking place, and the results are expected to be made public in July.
Sweden's Loreen won the contest for the second time, with her soaring pop anthem Tattoo.
Liverpool's Cabinet Member for Culture, Harry Doyle, said: "We were never in doubt that the BBC would stage an incredible show at the arena - and the record-breaking viewing figures are testament to their achievements - but what is really special is how they, and the EBU, embraced the city, they got to know our story and our heritage and they helped us showcase the very best of Liverpool to the world."
Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, added: "Home to more number one hits than anywhere else, it's safe to say that Liverpool wouldn't be Liverpool without music - and music wouldn't be music without Liverpool.
"While few places can claim to have made such an impact on world music as we have, I think the real reason we came out top in the race to host Eurovision was because, quite simply, nowhere else can throw a party quite like us."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk