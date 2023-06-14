Cheshire mum's plea for son's return to UK after dad abduction claim
- Published
A mother has made an emotional plea for the return of her seven-year-old son who she says was abducted by his father and taken to Saudi Arabia.
Ranem Elkhalidi, of Cheshire, said Ibrahim was taken by estranged husband Hamzah Faraj in November and she has not heard from him since.
She urged the government to intervene and put pressure on the Saudi Arabian authorities to help bring him back.
Mr Faraj is wanted in connection with child abduction, Cheshire Police said.
Ms Elkhalidi said she dropped Ibrahim, who was born in the UK, off at school on a Friday morning and he was due to stay with his father for a few days.
The next day Mr Faraj took him to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, which according to High Court documents breached a court order stopping him from taking him out of the UK.
Ms Elkhalidi, of Helsby, said she only found out when she got a call from his school on 14 November asking where her son was.
Ms Elkhalidi said: "I just want my son to get back."
She added: "I don't wish any parents... to feel what I feel now because it is not fair.
"I really want to keep fighting to bring him back because I am sure that he misses me and his friends as well."
A judge has ordered Ibrahim be returned to the UK.
There is no extradition treaty between the UK and Saudi Arabia.
After Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury brought Ms Elkhalidi's case up in the House of Commons on Tuesday, she said she hoped the government could "put pressure" on the Saudi Arabian government to "bring my son back".
Mr Amesbury addressed Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Parliament on Tuesday, saying: "Seven-year-old Ibrahim was abducted by his estranged father last year from a local school in my constituency.
"His mother is naturally distraught. Would the secretary of state or a minister be willing to discuss this matter and move things forward?"
Mr Cleverly replied: "I will ensure the Honourable Gentleman has access to either a minister or the most appropriate officials in the consulate department."
The Foreign Office and the Saudi Arabian Embassy have been contacted by the BBC.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk