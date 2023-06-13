Elle Edwards: Woman shot at pub was innocent bystander, jury told
- Published
A woman who was shot outside a pub on Christmas Eve in the culmination of an "ongoing feud" between rival groups was "wholly innocent", a court has heard.
Liverpool Crown Court heard Elle Edwards, 26, died after being shot at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, on 24 December 2022.
Prosecutor Nigel Power KC said Connor Chapman had been the shooter and had also injured his two intended targets.
The 23-year-old, of no fixed address, denies murder and seven other charges.
About a dozen members of Ms Edwards' family were in court as Mr Power opened the case for the prosecution.
He told the court Ms Edwards was on "an enjoyable night out" with friends at the pub when she went out for a cigarette shortly before midnight.
Footage played to the jury showed a man walk round the corner from the pub's car park and open fire on the group Ms Edwards was stood with.
The court was told the gunman, who Mr Power identified as Mr Chapman, used a Skorpion sub-machine gun, a Czech firearm designed for the security services and the army, and had fatally injured Ms Edwards and hurt five others.
Mr Power said the intended targets of the shooting were Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld.
He said although the men were injured, Ms Edwards, who was "a wholly innocent bystander", was hit in the head by two bullets.
'History of trouble'
He said Mr Chapman had then driven a stolen Mercedes about 7 miles (11km) to the home of his friend and co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, in Barnston, Wirral.
In CCTV footage shown to the court, a man, which Mr Power alleged was Mr Chapman, was seen walking towards Mr Waring's house.
He said the man appeared to ruffle his long hair as he walked.
"What we suggest is... as he ruffles his hair, he dislodges the gun that had just carried out the murder, which drops to the floor and then he picks it up," he said.
The prosecutor told the jury the shooting had followed a "history of trouble" between rival groups from the Woodchurch and Ford estates, which lie on either side of the M53 in Wirral.
He outlined a series of events, including injunctions preventing Mr Chapman associating with named individuals, including Mr Duffy and Mr Salkeld, as well as a burglary in November and two shootings in December.
The court heard on 23 December, the day before the shooting, Ford estate residents Mr Duffy and Mr Salkeld had assaulted Sam Searson, who was from the Woodchurch estate.
"What we say it shows is that what otherwise might have been viewed as a random or inexplicable shooting of a wholly innocent woman... was in fact the culmination of an ongoing feud between people from, on the one hand, the Woodchurch estate, and on the other hand, from the Ford Estate," Mr Power said.
Mr Chapman denies murder, two counts of attempted murder, three of wounding with intent, and one each of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
Mr Waring, of Private Drive in Barnston, Wirral, denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender.
The case, which is expected to last up to four weeks, continues.