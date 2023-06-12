Anthony Burrill mural in Liverpool will be thought-provoking, firm says
- Published
Plans to put a "thought-provoking message" which encompasses "the spirit of Liverpool and its people" on the side of a former government building have been unveiled.
Livingway Group (LG) wants to put Anthony Burrill's work on Regian House on James Street, which was home to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs.
The management firm said the design embodied "community" and "belonging".
It added that it would "create an anchoring presence" within the city.
Work by Burrill, who was born in Lancashire and now lives in Kent, is held in the permanent collections of the V&A and The Design Museum in London and New York's Cooper Hewitt, and his art has been exhibited as far afield as Minneapolis, Milan and Breda.
A piece by Burrill, which is similar to the proposed work in Liverpool, was created to offer a message of unity in Leeds city centre in January 2021.
'Everyday reminder'
In documents submitted to Liverpool City Council's planning department, LG said the work would be created on the gable end of the building, which has been converted into apartments.
It said the work, which repeats the phrase "We Are Together" several times, contained words "that speak of community, belonging, friendship [and] being human".
"The most important aspect of life is how we connect with each other and how those connections enrich our lives," it said.
"The public artwork will act as an everyday reminder of this sense of shared community and create an anchoring presence within the fabric of the city."
A date for the application to be heard by planning officials has yet to be confirmed.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk