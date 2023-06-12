Joseph Holland death: Man, 21, charged with murder

Joseph HollandFamily handout
Joseph Holland was described as a "beautiful son" by his family

A man has been charged with murdering a 25-year-old who was found dead at a house.

Joseph Holland's body was discovered by police at the property on Huyton House Road, Knowsley, on Thursday.

James Preston, 21, of Huyton, is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later charged with his murder.

Mr Holland's family said he was "a beautiful son" who was "loved by everybody" and no words "could ever describe" their loss.

