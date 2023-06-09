Man found dead at Huyton house was loved by everybody, family say
- Published
A man who was found dead in a house by police was a "beautiful son, brother, uncle and friend to many", his family have said.
Merseyside Police said the body of Joseph Holland, 25, was discovered by officers called to a property on Huyton House Road in Huyton on Thursday.
The force said three men, aged 25, 28 and 36, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mr Holland's family said no words "could ever describe" their loss.
They added that he had been "loved by everybody".
A force representative said officers were still in the area, carrying out CCTV, forensic and house-to-house inquiries.
Det Ch Insp John Fitzgerald said the force wanted to hear from anyone with information about what happened.
"Please come forward with any information you have, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is," he said.