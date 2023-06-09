Huyton: Three arrested in murder probe after man's body found in house

The man was found dead on Thursday at a house in Huyton

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at a house.

Merseyside Police responded to a report of a concern for the safety of a man in his 20s in Huyton House Road, Huyton, on Thursday afternoon.

The man, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination will take place later.

The arrested men - aged 25, 28 and 36 - are being questioned by detectives.

