Angela Craddock: Coroner urges action over restraining order failure
- Published
A coroner has written to the prison service and government following the inquest into the death of a woman murdered by her abusive partner.
Angela Craddock, 40, died after she was attacked by William Smart in her home.
An inquest into her death found she had been unlawfully killed.
Coroner Jacqueline Devonish raised concerns a pre-sentence or post-sentence review after Smart was jailed for assault and restraining order breaches were not communicated.
An inquest into Ms Craddock's death at Warrington Coroner's Court in May heard there was a history of domestic violence against the 40-year-old perpetrated by Smart.
Smart had received a six-month sentence on 19 February 2018 for an assault on Ms Craddock and possession of a bladed weapon.
A restraining order was imposed at the sentencing hearing but it "did not achieve its purpose" as Smart had been able to contact Ms Craddock from prison.
Smart was released from HMP Altcourse on licence on 3 April but he was recalled to prison on 6 April after failing to attend his probation appointment.
Four days later, Smart murdered Ms Craddock in her Warrington home by repeatedly kicking and punching her.
He was found guilty of her murder following a trial in October 2018 and was ordered to serve life with a minimum term of 19 years.
In a prevention of future deaths report sent to HMP Altcourse, Ministry of Justice and HM Prison and Probation Service, Ms Devonish said: "During the 39 days between conviction and release the offender phoned Angela Craddock on 160 occasions.
"Most of the calls did not connect. The offender also wrote several letters to Angela Craddock from prison in breach of the restraining order."
Ms Devonish said details of the order were sent to HMP Altcourse but a paper copy intended for the Public Protection Department was never received so staff were unaware of the order.
"Consequently, upon release on licence the community rehabilitation service were unaware of the breaches of the restraining order and were unable to include this information in the risk assessment or the prison recall report and review, ultimately sent on to the police for the enforcement of the recall notice."
HMP Altcourse, Ministry of Justice and HM Prison and Probation Service have until 7 July 2023 to respond with a timetable of action they propose to take or explain why no action is proposed.
