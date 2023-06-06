Cheshire council not told about homeless families sent from London
Dozens of vulnerable homeless families were sent by London councils more than 200 miles to temporary accommodation in Cheshire without telling the local council.
The families, who were not refugees, were sent to live in Columba Hall, Widnes, last year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Halton Council only became aware after a safeguarding issue was reported.
The authority said it then provided support services for the families.
Columba Hall has 22 apartments and is leased by community interest company Elemel, which provides accommodation for vulnerable people.
Those sent from several London councils included 24 adults and 23 children.
LDRS said the councils failed to notify the council of the placements, leaving what the authority described as "vulnerable clients and children" without any additional support.
Once aware, the authority brought in support services for people who had been suffering issues including domestic abuse.
The authority said it had since been consulting with the residents in regular meetings to find out where they want to go next, with most preferring a return to London to be close to friends and family.
Halton Council said it did not know whether those moved knew where they were heading when they were moved out of London.
A council spokeswoman said: "The clients were placed in Columba Hall via the London boroughs late last year and, when it was brought to our attention, local service support was put in place.
"Halton is currently working with the clients and the London boroughs to ensure a full support relocation plan is put in place for those residents who wish to return.
"Alternative measures are also being arranged for those clients who wish to remain in Halton, with additional support in place to address any ongoing issues."