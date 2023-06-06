Labour MP Sir George Howarth to step down after nearly 40 years
- Published
Labour MP Sir George Howarth has announced he is to step down after nearly 40 years.
The father-of-three said it had been an "enormous honour" to be the Knowsley MP but it was "the right time for a new candidate".
Sir George, 73, was first elected as MP for Knowsley North in 1986 after a by-election.
He became Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Home Affairs and later for Northern Ireland under Tony Blair.
Sir George said he had decided not to contest at the next general election but added "being the MP for the area I grew up in has been a great privilege".
He added: "Although I will be standing down at the next election, I fully intend to continue to represent the constituency to the best of my ability until that day arrives.
"I will also do all that I can to help us win the next general election with a Labour majority."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk