Dan Carden MP's bill calls for legal right to visit relatives
- Published
An MP who had to fight to see his dying father has introduced a bill to make it a legal right for families to visit loved ones in care settings.
The Commons is debating a Ten Minute Rule led by Labour MP Dan Carden.
Mr Carden's bill has cross-party support and is backed by more than 70 charities and voluntary organisations.
The Liverpool Walton MP said ministers are "broadly supportive" and is hoping the government will back the bill.
Last year the politician told of the trauma his family experienced when they were unable to see his father, who was dying of lung cancer in hospital.
Like other bills introduced by individual MPs, Mr Carden's bill will need government backing to become law.
Several organisations are staging a lobbying event backed by celebrities in support of the bill.
Mr Carden said: "Since the pandemic, care homes and hospitals have been incredibly slow to allow normal access and the situation is patchy, with lots of restrictions on visiting hours.
"There has been a culture change in some institutions.
"A hangover from Covid is that places now know it's possible to keep family and friends out.
"No institution, whether it's the NHS or a private company, should have the right to say you can't see your mother, father, husband or wife."
