Boy hurt as zorb lifted into air by wind at Southport festival

Southport Festival in 2013Getty Images
Sefton Council said the Southport Food and Drink Festival (pictured in 2013) remained open after a health and safety investigation
By Rumeana Jahangir
BBC News

A nine-year-old boy who was in an inflatable zorb was seriously injured after he was reportedly lifted into the air by a gust of wind.

The boy was taken by air ambulance to hospital from the Southport Food and Drink Festival at Victoria Park after the accident at about 14:00 BST.

Merseyside Police said the boy's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Sefton Council said the event remained open after a health and safety check.

"First aid responders from St John Ambulance reacted quickly to provide assistance to the person involved prior to the arrival of other emergency services," a council spokesman said.

"Our thoughts are with those involved in the accident and we wish them a full recovery."

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: "Emergency services remain at the scene while the circumstances of this incident are established."

