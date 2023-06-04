Boy hurt as zorb lifted into air by wind at Southport festival
- Published
A nine-year-old boy who was in an inflatable zorb was seriously injured after he was reportedly lifted into the air by a gust of wind.
The boy was taken by air ambulance to hospital from the Southport Food and Drink Festival at Victoria Park after the accident at about 14:00 BST.
Merseyside Police said the boy's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Sefton Council said the event remained open after a health and safety check.
"First aid responders from St John Ambulance reacted quickly to provide assistance to the person involved prior to the arrival of other emergency services," a council spokesman said.
"Our thoughts are with those involved in the accident and we wish them a full recovery."
A Merseyside Police spokesman said: "Emergency services remain at the scene while the circumstances of this incident are established."