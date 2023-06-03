M62 crash: Family pay tribute to woman who died
- Published
The family of a woman who died in a crash on the M62 has said "everyone fell in love with her".
Kate Swale, 21, was a passenger when a grey Vauxhall and a silver Mercedes collided near Huyton on 27 May, Merseyside Police said.
A 22-year man held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released as inquiries continue.
Ms Swale was a keen traveller and had recently been on holiday with her boyfriend, her family said.
"From the moment Kate was born, everyone fell in love with her," they said, adding that she was "idolised" by her family.
"Kate will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her."
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson, from Merseyside Police, continued to appeal for information about the crash, which took place between junctions five and six on the westbound M62.
"The help of the public is paramount to assist in our investigation and I would ask anyone who has not yet made contact with my investigation team, who witnessed this collision or who has any information to please contact us."