Norris Green man, 19, charged with terrorism offences
A man has been charged with preparing for acts of terrorism following a police raid on a property.
Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) said Jacob Graham, of Outer Forum in Norris Green, Liverpool, was recently arrested as the result of an "extensive operation".
The 19-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London where he was charged with eight terror offences.
He was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on 23 June.
A CTPNW representative said Mr Graham was charged with two counts of preparation for acts of terrorism, two counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, and four counts of possession of material likely to be useful to a terrorist.
Merseyside Police's Ch Supt Zoe Thornton said she understood the nature of the charges "may cause concern for people living in nearby communities, and indeed wider".
She said the force was "working very closely with community groups, community leaders, partner agencies and individuals to make sure any concerns are addressed".
