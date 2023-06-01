Ex-firefighter who 'systematically abused' and raped girl jailed
An ex-firefighter who "systematically abused" a girl over a three-year period to "fulfil his own sexual gratification" has been jailed.
Cheshire Police said Kevin Jones put the girl through a "truly horrifying" ordeal which began when she was 13.
He admitted six offences committed before September 2022 including three counts of rape of a girl under 16.
The 49-year-old, of Norman Road, Runcorn, was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Chester Crown Court.
The force said all of the abuse happened when the girl was aged between 13 and 16 years old.
Jones was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for life, handed a restraining order and was put on the sexual offenders list indefinitely.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Michaela Flynn said the girl had shown "bravery and determination" throughout the investigation.
"What Jones put her through was truly horrifying," she said.
"He systematically abused her over a three-year period in order to fulfil his own sexual gratification.
"The sentence handed to Jones reflects the severity of his crime and I hope that his conviction will encourage other victims to come forward."