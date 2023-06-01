Carr Mill Dam: Girl, 15, dies after swimming in lake with friends
A 15-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake with friends in Merseyside.
Emergency services were called to Carr Mill Dam in St Helens at about 12:30 BST after reports of a girl in distress.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and her family have been informed, police said.
Chief inspector Paul Holden said it was a "tragic" incident and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
"It is with great sadness that we can confirm that the body of the teenage girl has been recovered from the water," he said.
"Our sincere condolences go to her family and friends."
Kevin Longshaw, of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said crews had joined the search.
He said: "Working jointly with our police and ambulance colleagues, we were able to establish the location of the young person and tragically were able to confirm that a body was recovered shortly after."
