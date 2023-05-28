Melissa Kinsella: Mum left in coma in Turkey dies after UK return
- Published
The "heartbroken" family of a mother who was flown back to the UK after being left in a coma in Turkey has confirmed she has died.
Melissa Kinsella, of Wirral, suffered a seizure on 15 May as her family were about to board their flight home.
The 30-year-old arrived at hospital in Merseyside on Wednesday after £50,000 was raised to pay for an air ambulance.
Her partner's sister-in-law Stacy Shaw said they were "so grateful to have got her home... to say our goodbyes".
A fundraising page was set up after it was discovered Ms Kinsella's travel insurance had expired.
'Donated organs'
She had been on holiday with 16 family members when she collapsed at the airport.
Ms Shaw said the family were "shell-shocked" when they were told the mother-of-three was "clinically dead" after medical tests.
"We are heartbroken and devastated. Our lives will never be the same again... we are shattered."
Ms Shaw said the family were "forever in debt" for people who raised money for her return home.
"We are so grateful as a family that Missy was home where she needed to be... and that we got to say our goodbyes to her."
She said Ms Kinsella, who she described as an "amazing mum", had donated her organs.
"In time, we will take comfort that she helped others. It was just like Missy - she had a heart of gold and was always helping others," Ms Shaw added.