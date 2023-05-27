M62 crash: Woman dies after two cars collide
A woman who was involved in a crash on a motorway has died, police have said.
The 21-year-old was a passenger when a grey Vauxhall and a silver Mercedes collided on the M62 near Huyton after midnight, Merseyside Police said.
She was taken to hospital where she later died. A man has also been treated in hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers said a 22-year man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The force appealed for anyone with information about the crash, which happened between junctions 5 and 6 on the westbound carriageway, to contact them.
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson said the victim's family had been informed and was being supported by specially trained officers.
