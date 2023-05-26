Liverpool man arrested under Terrorism Act after raid
Published
A man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act as part of a probe into the purchase of chemicals that could be used to make explosives.
The 19-year-old was taken into custody after officers raided a property on Outer Forum in Liverpool.
A spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) said the property was evacuated as a precaution, with the bomb squad in attendance.
It has since been declared safe but a cordon remains in place, CTPNW said.
The man remains in custody for questioning and inquires continue.
