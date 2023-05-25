Funding boost to help tackle stalking in Cheshire
Police tackling stalking in Cheshire have promised a £1m funding boost will help speed up prosecutions.
Cheshire Constabulary's Harm Reduction Unit works to protect victims of stalking, bring offenders to justice and help prevent reoffending.
The money will fund specialist prosecutors to help improve conviction rates, the force said.
Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer said Cheshire was "leading the way" on the issue.
"By working in new and innovative ways, the unit will be able to improve the quality and timeliness of the criminal justice system for victims," he said.
"I want victims of stalking in Cheshire to be in no doubt that the police are here for you and will continually work in every way possible to seek justice for you."
The length of time it currently takes for stalking cases to go through the criminal justice system can lead victims to withdraw and prosecutions to collapse, the force said.
The money has been dished out from the government's Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Interventions Fund.
Det Sgt Dave Thomason said the funding was an "incredible opportunity" to strengthen collaboration between police, health, probation and victim support partners.
"As an established and integrated multi-agency unit, we wholeheartedly welcome the chance to work closely with our partners in the criminal justice arena," he said.
"This funding will significantly enhance our ability to bring offenders to justice, reduce recidivism, and most importantly, hold stalkers accountable for their behaviour."
He said boosts to staffing would "revolutionize" the force's approach and lead to higher conviction rates.