Wirral mum in coma lands back in UK after £50k raised
- Published
A woman who was on life support after collapsing in Turkey has landed back in the UK after £50,000 was raised to pay for an air ambulance to get her home.
Melissa Kinsella, 30, suffered a seizure on 15 May as her family were about to board their flight home.
Her partner's sister in-law Stacy Shaw said they would be "forever in debt" to those who had donated.
She said the mother-of three, from Wirral, had now arrived at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside.
"We had some really good, positive news before she left because her stepdad, who she calls Pops, was talking to her," said Ms Shaw.
"She moved her arms and a tear rolled down her face."
A fundraising page was set up after it was discovered that Ms Kinsella's travel insurance had expired.
'Overwhelmed and grateful'
She had been on holiday with 16 family members when she collapsed at the airport.
"Honestly, we are so overwhelmed and grateful," said Ms Shaw.
"We will forever be in their debt and can't thank people enough.
"Friends, family, strangers - everyone has gone above beyond and it means the world to us."