Family get ready to fly Wirral woman on life support home from Turkey
The family of a woman on life support in Turkey said they were overwhelmed almost £50,000 has been raised to pay for an air ambulance to get her home.
Melissa Kinsella, 30, of Wirral, collapsed on 15 May and is currently on life-support, her partner's sister in-law Stacy Shaw said.
The mother-of three had not renewed her travel insurance, Ms Shaw said.
Ms Shaw said the family were preparing to fly her home on Wednesday thanks to "everyone's help from far and wide".
Ms Kinsella collapsed at Antalya airport as the family were about to board the flight home, Ms Shaw said.
She told BBC Radio Merseyside her relative was in a "critical condition" and it was a risk flying her home "because she has got swelling on the brain".
"We are taking a risk flying her home but it is a risk we have got to take… as they have told us Melissa has got to be in the UK for the best care," she said.
Ms Shaw added she moved her leg on Sunday and then her arm on Monday and "that is hope and some positive news we are all holding on to".
She said the family were "so overwhelmed and grateful" a crowdfunding page had raised enough to cover the cost of transporting her home which is about £46,000.
"The community has been absolutely outstanding," she said.
Melissa's younger sister, Zoe, said she had took strength from the "overwhelming" support from the community.
"Everyone has just done amazing for Melissa.
"We can't thank everyone enough because without it we wouldn't be able to get her home."
MP Angela Eagle who raised Ms Kinsella's "incredibly distressing" plight with ministers last week said: "I'm very pleased to hear Melissa will be flying home tomorrow, and wish her a safe journey.
"My thoughts continue to be with her and her family at this difficult time as she continues her recovery back in the UK."
A spokeswoman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman hospitalised in Turkey."