Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Intended target of shooting given gang injunction
- Published
A man who was the intended target when Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed has been banned from gang-related activity, including riding a motorbike or owning more than one phone, police have said.
Joseph Nee, a convicted drug-dealer, 36, was chased into the nine-year-old's Liverpool home by murderer Thomas Cashman, in August 2022.
He and his brother, Jason Nee, 33, have been given two-year gang injunctions.
They are both prohibited from "associating with named persons".
Merseyside Police said the injunctions, handed to them at Liverpool County Court, also banned the brothers from having more than one mobile phone and sim card, which must be registered.
The order prevents them from riding or being a passenger on any electrically-powered bike, scooter, quad bike, motorbike, scrambler bike, trail bike, or any other type of two-wheeled motorised bike within Merseyside.
The force said the injunctions demonstrated it was "tackling serious organised crime in our communities" and it was proactively targeting gang-related activity in the Dovecot area.
Ch Insp Tony Fairhurst said: "The prohibitions detailed in these specific injunctions are widely known by our local officers and will be policed rigorously.
"This means that should either men breach their prohibitions, we can act quickly to arrest them and put them back before the courts.
"Breaches can result in prison sentences, making them a really strong deterrent."
Thomas Cashman, 34, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years for killing Olivia in her home in Dovecot.
His trial heard how he "lay in wait" with two guns to attack Joseph Nee.
Fleeing the gunfire, Nee ran towards the open door of Olivia's home after her mother went out to see what the noise was.
Cashman continued shooting and a bullet went through the door and Ms Korbel's hand, before fatally hitting Olivia in the chest.
