Merseyside school teacher who asked pupils for sex is banned
A school teacher who kissed a pupil, made her touch him inappropriately, and asked others to perform sex acts on him has been banned from the classroom.
Lee Myers had more than 20 allegations of misconduct proven against him at a disciplinary hearing.
A panel found the former ICT teacher used his position at The Oldershaw School, Wirral, to engineer a series of unpleasant encounters.
The 43-year-old has been banned from teaching anywhere in England for life.
Mr Myers, who worked at the Merseyside school between 2008 and 2016, claimed he was using "banter" in his teaching methods.
He was cleared of criminal charges in July 2017 but faced a disciplinary hearing earlier this year, which found him guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The panel heard how on one occasion Mr Myers had squeezed the top of pupil's leg and had asked two pupils to sit on him and perform sexual acts on him.
'No empathy'
He had also grabbed a pupil's head and kissed her and pinched the back of her neck to stop her from moving away, the hearing was told.
In his classroom Mr Myers grabbed a girl's wrist and made her touch him inappropriately, and on another occasion put his hand underneath a girl's bra strap.
The teacher was also said to have made comments about the size of a pupil's breasts, how he found her sister attractive and told her she was "too good for her boyfriend and needed an older man".
Mr Myers, who was not present for the hearing, disputed much of what was found proven against him.
He said he tried to be a funny and approachable teacher who tried to get on with pupils and this involved "banter" and trying to diffuse situations with humour.
The panel heard Mr Myers had stated that he was sorry to everyone involved but there was no demonstration of empathy towards one of the pupils involved, his colleagues or the public.
In a statement, a spokesman for Oldershaw School said there had been "significant change" since the time of the incidents and "tight safeguarding procedures and staff awareness on safeguarding" were now in place.
Mr Myers has the right to appeal within 28 days of the ruling.
