Wavertree: Teenager injured in Botanic Gardens shooting

police car in park
The shooting occurred in Botanic Gardens in Wavertree on Friday evening

A teenager has been injured in a shooting at a park in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said officers were called to reports of a teenager having been shot at Botanic Gardens in Wavertree at about 18:30 BST on Friday.

He was later found at an address in Parton Street and taken to hospital with gun shot wounds to his arm and leg.

The force added the teenager's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Ch Insp Jim Wilde said: "We understand the fear that gun crime causes and I'd like to assure the community in Wavertree that Merseyside Police is fully committed to tackling gun crime and will immediately pursue those who are prepared to use firearms on our streets."

He appealed for anyone with information and footage to contact them.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.