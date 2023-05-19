Schoolgirls who came together for Sylvia Gore Cup take home trophy
- Published
A team who came together to take part in the inaugural edition of a cup celebrating England women's first goalscorer have taken home the trophy.
Plantation Primary School beat Cronton CofE on penalties to win the Sylvia Gore Schoolgirls Cup on Thursday.
Teacher Kevin Sanders said seeing the girls "develop and grow as footballers and team players" had been "great".
The cup was launched to honour Prescot-born Gore, who scored England's first official goal in 1972.
Former England star Sue Smith, who presented the cup, said it had been a "real privilege" to see "so many young girls getting involved in football".
"There was some fantastic talent on show and I couldn't be more pleased that this tournament is being held in honour of someone who has made such a positive contribution to the game," she said.
"Sylvia Gore was my first football manager and someone I became lucky enough to call a good friend.
"I feel incredibly honoured to have known her personally and had the opportunity to be inspired by her passion and determination.
"She was a huge inspiration to me and I hope that her story will do the same for many of the girls here today too."
'Amazing experience'
Knowsley Council, which launched the cup in 2022 to celebrate the locally-born football pioneer, said about 180 year 5 and 6 girls had taken part in the tournament, which began with two leagues of school teams vying to take part in the knockout stages.
The top ten teams then took part in the finals day, with the side from Plantation Primary in Halewood taking the trophy in what the council said was "a well fought final".
Mr Sanders said the tournament had been "an amazing experience for all the girls involved and something that they won't forget".
"Our team had never played together before and to watch the girls develop and grow as footballers and team players over the past few months has been great," he said.
"I am certain this experience will have inspired lots of them to continue playing football and who knows, we might have a future England Lioness here with us today."
Gore, who died in 2016 at the age of 71, was known as the "Denis Law of women's football" and once scored 134 goals in a season.
In 1972, she scored England women's first goal during a 3-2 victory against Scotland in Greenock.
After her playing days, Gore was Wales manager and an FA Women's Committee member for 20 years.
She was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame in 2014.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk