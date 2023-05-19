Five charged over clashes at Knowsley asylum hotel

burnt out police van
A police van was set on fire after a protest turned violent in February

Two boys aged 13 and 14 are among five people charged following protests at a hotel housing asylum seekers.

A police van was set on fire and missiles were thrown outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on 10 February. Merseyside Police said.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 25, and the teenagers, all from Kirkby, have been charged with violent disorder.

They have all been conditionally bailed and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 20 June.

