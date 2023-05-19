Lucy Letby trial: Nurse denies enjoying aftermath of baby's death
Nurse Lucy Letby has rejected claims she "enjoyed" watching parents cradle their dead son after she allegedly murdered him with an injection of air.
The baby, referred to as Child C for legal reasons, was one of seven she allegedly murdered in 2015 and 2016.
Manchester Crown Court has heard allegations that he collapsed after having air inserted into his stomach via a nasogastric tube.
The 33-year-old, originally of Hereford, has denied all charges.
The court previously heard Child C was in a "good condition" and stable after his premature birth in early June 2015, but stopped breathing without warning on 13 June while being treated in nursery one of the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
He was pronounced dead the next day.
Cross-examining Ms Letby on Friday, prosecutor Nick Johnson KC quoted evidence from a former nursing colleague Sophie Ellis, who previously told the court she fed Child C for the first time at 23:00 on 13 June.
She told the jury she then left the room briefly to go to the nurse's station, but was alerted by an alarm from the baby's monitor.
She said she then saw Ms Letby "standing by the incubator", who told her the baby's heart rate and oxygen levels had dropped.
Mr Johnson asked the defendant if she was in nursery one at the time, adding that she had been allocated babies to care for in nursery three.
Ms Letby said she disputed Ms Ellis' account and had "no memory" of the events.
"Do you dispute being born?" Mr Johnson asked.
"No," she responded.
"But you have no memory of it?" the prosecutor continued.
"No," she replied.
Mr Johnson also quoted evidence from another nurse, Melanie Taylor, who said at the time Child C collapsed, she recalled Ms Letby being "cool and calm" and asked if the defendant disputed that.
"No, I would expect members of staff to be cool and calm on the unit, that's what we're trained to do," she replied.
"You enjoyed the aftermath of this, didn't you?" the prosecutor said.
"No," Ms Letby replied.
Continuing, Mr Johnson quoted the evidence of a senior nurse, who told the court she had to "ask Lucy to focus back in nursery three", because "Lucy went into the family room a few times".
"Why were you so keen to spend time with [Child C's] family as they cradled their dying child?" he asked.
"I don't agree with that, I wasn't there a lot of the time," Ms Letby replied.
"You were enjoying what was going on, weren't you, Lucy Letby?" the prosecutor said.
"No," she replied.
Ms Johnson then turned to Child D, who collapsed several times in June 2015 and, despite resuscitation attempts, was pronounced dead on 22 June.
Medical experts for the prosecution agreed her deterioration and an unusual rash were caused by an injection of air.
Mr Johnson quoted evidence of a number of nursing staff, who told the jury they had seen an "unusual" rash on Child D before her collapse.
Ms Letby said she had no memory of the rash and added that she could not comment" on what other staff members saw.
Ms Letby then rejected the prosecutor's claim that while Child D's designated nurse was on a break, in the early hours of 22 June, she took "the opportunity" to "sabotage" the baby girl's care.
"You were standing over her when the alarms went off, weren't you?" he said.
"I don't recall," she answered.
Mr Johnson went on to point to Ms Letby's medication logs for the time of Child D's collapse, which showed that the nurse was signing off medications for another baby in her care.
"Were you really doing that as (Child D) was collapsing?" he asked her.
"I can't give a definitive time," she replied.
"Or have you tried to make the paperwork look like you were doing something else at the time of (Child D's) collapse?" he responded.
"No, I've not falsified any paperwork", she said.
Mr Johnson went on to ask her if she had ever falsified documents, to which she said "no", and put it to her that Child D "died because you injected her with air".
"No, I did not give her air," she replied.
The trial continues.
