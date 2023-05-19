Liverpool One: Eurovision generates extra £20m revenue
- Published
The Eurovision Song Contest generated nearly £20m in extra revenue for a retail complex.
Liverpool One said it saw an additional spend of £19.9m in comparison with the same period in 2022, a rise it said of 23%.
Footfall increased by 31.5% with an estimated 680,000 visits to the complex between 7 May and 13 May.
Sweden's Loreen won the contest last Saturday, held at the city's M&S Bank Arena.
Liverpool staged the event on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, who had won the 2022 contest.
Data from CACI, a consumer and location intelligence specialist, calculated there was an extra £19.9m of consumer spend at Liverpool One as a direct consequence of Eurovision.
The uplift in footfall of 31.5% was above the predicted level of a 25% rise.
As well as the increase in sales and footfall, data also showed that 64% of people who went to the arena also visited the retail complex.
Earlier mayor Steve Rotheram said there would be up to £250m in economic benefits across the region over the next two years, with businesses describing footfall "like Christmas".
A spokesperson for Liverpool One said Eurovision had generated a "significant boost" in footfall and sales over the period of the two semi-finals and final.
They added: "The whole city rose to the occasion, creating a welcome like no other, and Liverpool One was proud to have played its part."
