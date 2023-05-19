Vincent Waddington death: David Ungi found not guilty of murder
- Published
A man who was arrested in Spain after being on the UK's most wanted list has been found not guilty of murdering a man eight years ago.
Vincent Waddington, 18, was shot at through a car window and rammed off a motorbike in Garston, Liverpool on 14 July 2015.
David Ungi denied murder and grievous bodily harm at Liverpool Crown Court.
He said he was at the gym during the shooting and that he had fled to Spain because he feared a revenge attack.
The court heard Mr Waddington was riding pillion behind his friend when they were hit by an Audi at about 20:45 BST.
One of three men in the car fired a gun through a passenger window, striking Mr Waddington in the chest, the jury was told.
He then ran a short distance before collapsing.
Luke Kendrick and Ryan Bate were jailed for life in 2016 for Mr Waddington's murder .
Peter Glenser KC, told the jury that the prosecution did not know which of the men in the car possessed the gun and pulled the trigger.
However, he claimed all three intended to play their part in causing really serious harm or a killing.
The court heard that Mr Ungi had left on a ferry to France the day after the fatal shooting and was not found for seven years.
He told the court he fled the UK after coming under threat following the shooting and was not running away from police.
DNA on bottle
The 31-year-old said he had left because he knew Bate and the victim's friends were looking for anyone linked with him.
"I was going to come back after a few weeks. When I was away, I saw news articles saying 'David Ungi, the baby-faced assassin wanted for murder'," he said.
The court heard that his DNA was discovered on a drink bottle in the rear passenger side of the car.
He said: "I've never been in that car in my life. The only thing I can think is Ryan has picked up my drink by mistake and took it in the car with him."
Mr Ungi was arrested at a Malaga gym in 2022 before being extradited to the UK.
The jury found him not guilty of murder and grievous bodily harm after nearly 16 hours deliberating.