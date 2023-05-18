Hesketh Park: Neighbours leave £850,000 in will for restoration
- Published
An historic park is to be refurbished after neighbours left an £850,000 donation in their will.
Hesketh Park in Southport has been bequeathed the money by long-term supporters Louis and Anita Marks.
Sefton Council said the donation could be used to restore the conservatory or restore key heritage features including a fountain, waterfall and floral clock.
Trustee of the Marks family trust, Barry Samuels, said the bequest was a "fitting memorial".
He said the money left by his aunt and uncle would enable works that "can assist to reinstate the beauty of Hesketh Park for the public to enjoy hopefully for many years to come."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the donation could also be used to appoint two full-time gardeners to work on the Victorian-era park for the next two years, with plans for planting new trees and plants.
The council, the Marks family trustees and the park's heritage group are working together to formulate the plans.
Councillor Ian Moncur said: "Thanks to the generosity of Louis and Anita Marks' bequest, we are now going to be able to undertake wholesale improvements at Hesketh Park and do the kinds of things people have told us they want to see, like completing the refurbishment of the conservatory and employing dedicated staff to work on-site.
"I am also glad that we will be able to re-plant the sensory garden to help ensure that everybody can enjoy Hesketh Park as well as restoring some of the features that reflect its Victorian heritage."
He said the money would also be used to create a memorial to the couple.